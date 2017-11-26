Mark Hamill Teases Leaking ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Spoilers, Trolls Donald Trump

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill lampooned the President’s now-infamous tweet where Trump claims he “took a pass” on being TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said “no problem”, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017

“Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers,” Hamill wrote in response to Trump’s tweet. “I said ‘no problem,’ but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway!”

Earlier this year, Hamill — who voiced Batman archenemy the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series — went viral when he read Trump tweets in the Joker’s voice, a gag that continued to be popular with his more than two million followers.

Hamill previously said Trump — then president elect — was part of a government that was “a who’s-who of really despicable people.” The outspoken actor also took shots at Trump’s inauguration and took part in a GoFundMe raised to purchase Twitter and ban Trump’s account from the social media network.

“Let’s #BuyTwitter and #BanTrump,” Hamill wrote. “With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily – I donated gladly!” Hamill’s tweet included a link to the fundraiser, which brought in nearly $90,000 of its $1 billion dollar goal over three months.

Hamill is dedicated to trolling Trump and ensuring the prevention of Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. The Luke Skywalker actor made a personal appeal to fans, asking viewers not to ruin the blockbuster’s surprises for others once they’ve seen the movie.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15.

