Mark Hamill Reveals Another Surprising Item He Kept From Star Wars

Mark Hamill has a lot of exciting projects in the works ranging from Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher series for Netflix to lending his voice to various animated projects and appearing in the upcoming action/comedy, The Machine. Despite his vast career, Hamill will always be known best for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Last month, it was revealed that a Red Leader X-Wing miniature model created by Industrial Light & Magic for the original Star Wars sold for an impressive $2,375,000. This caused Hamill to take to Twitter to joke, "I should have kept mine." This led to fans asking the actor about some of the items he has kept from the sets, and he revealed he still has Luke's boots from the first movie. This week, the actor has been sharing more items he took from the sets.

"More things I kept from #SW: -Stormtrooper helmet I wore rescuing the Princess #I_CantSeeAThingInThisHelmet😵‍💫 1/4." Hamill shared. "More things I kept (for @NathanHamill) from #SW_ROTJ:1 pair #3PO hands, 1 pair #3PO feet #DroidDressings 🤖 2/4," he added. "More things I kept from #SW_ROTJ: 1 prop rubber frog 🐸 #JabbaSnacks 3/4." the actor continued. "Another thing I kept from #SW: 1 Imperial Death Star Employee's cap #OneSizeFitsAll 4/4-end (or IS it?)" You can view Hamill's posts below:

Hamill often takes to Twitter to share fun facts and tell stories about his days playing Luke. Recently, he shared some hilarious old autographs that he never intended for the public to see. He also recently posted a very fun behind-the-scenes video of him with Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) as they gave director George Lucas a hard time on the set of the original film. As for the X-Wing that sold for over $2,000,000, you can read the item's auction description below:

