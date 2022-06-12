Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Old Autographs That Weren't Meant for the Public

✖

Lucasfilm is having a busy year. Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently four episodes deep on Disney+, Star Wars: Andor is premiering in August, the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is coming in February, and much more. As folks enjoy this new era of Star Wars television, nostalgia for the original films also remains strong. Fans recently got a kick out of an interview with Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher from 1980 where they talked about the prequels, which wouldn't start coming out for another 19 years. Hamill also shares a lot of fun Star Wars content on social media, and his latest post is a real hoot.

"There's SO many amazing trading cards of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker that Mark's (let's say) enhanced with his own creativity! 🤣 If @MarkHamill replies to this tweet with his favorite card, we'll give one person who retweets this tweet a free box of Star Wars trading cards," @SCCTradingCards tweeted. "I felt free to be outrageous & unrestrained because when I signed those cards, it was under the condition that the owner would never sell them or ever show them in public. #oops 😳 (of these fou – Vader's my fave #TrueStory," Hamill replied. The autographs include some hilariously risqué jokes. You can check them out below:

I felt free to be outrageous & unrestrained because when I signed those cards, it was under the condition that the owner would never sell them or ever show them in public. #oops 🫣😳 (of these four-Vader's my fave)#TrueStory https://t.co/NHH9e0yeCl — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 11, 2022

Hamill, of course, originated the role of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Newcomer Grant Feely plays Luke in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hamill recently weighed in on the casting of his younger self. "Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!" Hamill shared on Twitter while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely. However, Luke has only been seen from afar in the series. While Lucasfilm announced Luke's casting in advance, they kept Vivien Lyra Blair as little Princess Leia a secret until the show premiered. Recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi's head writer and executive producer, Joby Harold, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Leia's sass.

"[Leia's sass] is fun to write, but a little goes a long way. So you try not to gild the lily with that," Harold shared. "You try to make sure that it comes across as her being spirited and not just a grown-up writing for a kid. So it's always a challenge, but we tried to thread that needle as gracefully as we could."

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith. Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

The first four episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.