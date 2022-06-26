Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals the Most Valuable Item He Kept From the Set

This week, it was revealed that a Red Leader X-Wing miniature model created by Industrial Light & Magic for the original Star Wars sold for an impressive $2,375,000. This caused franchise star Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) to take to Twitter to joke, "I should have kept mine." This led to fans asking the actor about some of the items he has kept from the sets.

"What's the most valuable thing you've kept? Surely a lightsaber?" @RupertMyers asked. "My boots from the very 1st film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them," Hamill revealed. You can check out his tweet below:

My boots from the very 1st film. Don't know their value because I'd never sell them. https://t.co/s2PznV5bED — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 24, 2022

Hamill often takes to Twitter to share fun facts and tell stories about his days playing Luke. Recently, he shared some hilarious old autographs that he never intended for the public to see. He also recently posted a very fun behind-the-scenes video of him with Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) as they gave director George Lucas a hard time on the set of the original film.

Newcomer Grant Feely was recently seen playing young Luke in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Hamill weighed in on the casting of his younger self. "Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best!" Hamill shared on Twitter while adding the hashtag #TheForceIsWithFeely. However, Luke wasn't featured as much in the series as fans had expected. While Lucasfilm announced Luke's casting in advance, they kept Vivien Lyra Blair as little Princess Leia a secret until the show premiered.

As for the X-Wing that sold for over $2,000,000, you can read the item's auction description below:

"The X-wing fighter model is preserved extremely well and remains in excellent condition. The lightweight rigid foam remains solid, and the original unrestored paintwork is in excellent condition, with only subtle flaking in small areas. One of the laser cannons exhibits slight warpage, and one of the scratch-built laser cannon tip assemblies is loose. The pyro X-wing was intended to mount on a C-stand with a hole in the back of the fuselage or to be hung from wires during filming. There are several small holes in the top of the fuselage related to hanging the model on wires. A custom-made aluminum stand that supports the model through the fuselage is included with the piece, as is a wooden transport crate."

Star Wars is now streaming on Disney+.