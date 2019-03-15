Mark Hamill Shares His Best Advice with ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Mark Hamill: Making Twitter a more delightful place since 2011. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise loves cracking dad jokes and trolling his fans in the most hilarious way. Most recently, he decided to answer the question, “Share your best advice in 4 words or less…,” and the legendary actor did not disappoint. Hamill posted a photo of his younger self making a shocked face while holding a photo of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) kissing Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Empitre Strikes Back. His hearty advice in the caption: “Always expect the unexpected.”

Always expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/1M7hFFRqQo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2019

Of course, Han and Leia getting together wasn’t quite as unexpected as Luke finding out that he kissed his sister, but it’s still pretty funny.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their own words of wisdom.

“Do or do not,” @TravMill wrote, quoting Yoda.

“Live and let live,” @SiennsMHPage shared.

“Always know the exits!,” @gotplatanos added.

“Don’t kiss your sister,” @JeskEyre joked. (We were all thinking it.)

Hamill frequently shares Star Wars content online, most recently devastating fans by reminding them that Han and Luke will never get the chance to reunite onscreen. He also recently shared that the tender moment between Luke and Leia before his death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was actually unscripted.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: Episode IX, presumably as a Force ghost. Episode IX is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell. The returning veteran actors are Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, not a lot of information is known about the film, but fans are hoping the title will be announced during Star Wars Celebration next month.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

