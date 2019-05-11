Mark Hamill Shares Impressive Lightsaber Routine to Remind Fans That Star Wars is for Everyone

For the second time this week, Mark Hamill has stepped up to champion the women of the Star Wars fandom. Yesterday, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker responded to a fan who said her daughter was told Star Wars is for boys after she wore Darth Vader shoes to school. Now, Hamill is pressing the point by sharing an awesome video of a woman with some sweet lightsaber moves.

“Imagine thinking women aren’t capable of being amazing in the Star Wars universe. If I tried this with a real lightsaber I would cut my arm off after 0.7 seconds,” @PSN_ElectricDC wrote.

“Question: ‘Is #StarWars for females, too?’ Answer: THIS:,” Hamill wrote when quote-tweeting the video.

The awesome lady in the video is Michelle C. Smith, a stunt woman who has worked on Supergirl, Arrow, Deadpool, and more. You can follow her on Instagram here.

May fans comments on Hamill’s post, joining in on celebrating women in the Star Wars fandom.

“Honey, I’ve been a fan since the summer of 1977. Michelle rocks that lightsaber! Someone sign her up!,” @MyKidsMomBB8 added.

“Star Wars is for everyone,” @Manu_Pan86 replied.

Even Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw), commented on the post. “The force is strong in this one!,” he wrote.

The Star Wars fandom is indisputably full of women. Back in 2017, Box Office Mojo calculated that 43% of the audience during Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s opening weekend were women. While many of us have been die-hard fans since the originals, the franchise has gained even more women fans since the new trilogy began. According to interviews conducted by Newsweek upon The Last Jedi‘s release, the fandom is full of young girls who feel empowered thanks to Rey.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

