Mark Hamill Shares Memories From the Original Star Wars Set

What did we do on Twitter before Mark Hamill had an account? The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker is constantly sharing old stories from the original Star Wars set, delighting fans with his #TrueStory posts about the beloved franchise. Oftentimes, an old photo or video will resurface on the social media site and catch Hamill’s attention. From there, he kindly explains the context of the old footage. His most recent post shows an adorable video of him hanging out on set with Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), with her in costume and him in his regular street clothes.

I was single, living in a 1-room flat in London during the original movie. I’m in street-clothes since I wasn’t working, but would come to the studio anyway, to watch them film, hang-out w/ friends & on this day in particular-have lunch w/ 1 of my idols: Peter Cushing! #TrueStory https://t.co/oMzUiJIHf7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 9, 2019

“I was single, living in a 1-room flat in London during the original movie. I’m in street-clothes since I wasn’t working, but would come to the studio anyway, to watch them film, hang-out w/ friends & on this day in particular-have lunch w/ 1 of my idols: Peter Cushing! #TrueStory,” Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the photo, appreciative of yet another Hamill anecdote:

“You and Carrie had such a wonderful friendship. I’m glad to see you both had a fun time while on the set of #StarWars,” @Kateskywa1ker wrote.

“You never disappoint, MRH,” @carlquintanilla added.

Another fan added a photo of Hamill with Cushing:

So it was the same day of this picture ! It really must have been an amazing day for you 💕 pic.twitter.com/5SdBjMpO4s — Laura Mac🐹 (@LauraMacDB) October 9, 2019

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.