Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Back to the Future’ Mashup

Star Wars star Mark Hamill had a little fun today by mashing up his iconic role as Luke Skywalker with the sci-fi classic Back to the Future.

Hamill shared to Instagram a pair of images that recast Marty McFly and Doc Brown as characters from the Star Wars saga. The first image shows luke as Marty with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) as Doc Brown. The second shows Luke gone back in time to meet his father George McFly, as played by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Hamill dubbed the mashup “The Empire Strikes Back to the Future.” Take a look below:

Star Wars fans got to see Luke Skywalkers’ return in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017. Luke wasn’t quite the bright-eyed young hero he was in the original Star Wars trilogy. He had become a disillusioned hermit who had cut himself off from the Force and stopped practicing the ways of the Jedi. which was something that fans and Hamill himself both had to adjust to.

“I was shocked. I said to Rian, number one, Luke was the most optimistic, hopeful character, and now he’s this miserable, despondent hermit,” Hamill said in an interview. “You see in the story why that is, but I had a real problem, because I don’t believe a Jedi would ever give up. You see, if he makes a mistake, he doubles down and does the right thing, regardless of the magnitude of his mistake — choosing Ben Solo and being so wrong and giving rise to the possible Darth Vader.”

Ultimately, Hamill had to invent his own backstory to really get his head around what Luke had become.

“In this new one, I was saying to Rian Johnson: I need to know my backstory,” Hamill told The Vancouver Sun. “It was kind of unclear. You read where he is now and what he’s doing now and sort of have to fill in the blanks for yourself. So I did do a backstory myself. It’s not about Luke anymore, so it’s not really important. But I had to make sense of it for myself.”

Hamill at one point said he “fundamentally disagreed” with Johnson’s vision of Luke’s future, but after the film was released Hamill admitted that he “was wrong.”

What do you think of “The Empire Strikes Back to the Future”? Let us know in the comments!

The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their trilogy of Star Wars movies.