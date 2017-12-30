Mark Hamill Says Disney Has Never Told Him What to Say About ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Mark Hamill has no issue voicing his opinions so when he recently clarified his negative Star Wars: The Last Jedi comments, many took the Luke Skywalker actor’s change of heart as a sign of pressure from Disney or Lucasfilm. Now, Hamill is clarifying that that is not the case.

“I’m really enjoying the conversations about #TheLastJedi both Pro AND Con,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion-but let me make one thing perfectly clear: Neither @Disney or #Lucasfilm has ever complained or told me what to say-EVER.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet below.

In The Last Jedi, it’s revealed that Luke attempted to train Ben Solo as a Jedi, but upon seeing the darkness rising inside of his nephew Luke had a moment of panic and ignited his lightsaber over the sleeping Ben. A terrified Ben destroyed Luke’s attempt at reviving the Jedi Order and instead embraced the Dark Side. Luke, blaming himself, opted to exile himself on Ahch-To to die along with the Jedi Order and while Hamill has been open about disagreeing with this path for the hero he has also been open about understanding why Johnson chose that path. However, in the wake of deeply divided responses to The Last Jedi some have taken Hamill’s comments out of context. A viral video even went so far as to pull several of the actor’s quotes out of context to further the idea that Hamill was unhappy with the film. Hamill took to Twitter last week to clarify his comments.

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public,” Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!”

Unfortunately, some felt that Hamill’s clarification was the result of pressure from Disney or Lucasfilm leading to this clarification of his clarification. It’s clear, though, that the outspoken actor wants this to be his final word on the subject. Hamill marked the post with the hashtag “PeriodEndOfStory.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now.