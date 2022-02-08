Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Exclusive Figure Is On Sale Now

If you are a Star Wars fan that has delighted in collecting all things Boba Fett, then you are probably very broke right now. The return of Boba Fett for the second season of Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian paved the way for for new collectibles, and The Book of Boba Fett series really opened the floodgates. Naturally, Hasbro has gone all in with action figures and Nerf blasters, with the latest release being this exclusive The Black Series (Boba Fett) Tython Jedi Ruins figure. Pre-orders for this figure were expected to go live last week, but were delayed at the last minute. However, the figure was relaunched today, February 8th here at Walmart for $31.49 alongside Star Wars Black Series Dark Trooper and Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) figures.

The figure is based on Boba Fett’s appearance in armor in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and ComicBook.com was the first to reveal it. Accessories for the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins figure include a pistol, blaster, jetpack, and removable helmet with a spot-on likeness of Temuera Morrison. The figure follows a Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) figure that features the character in the robes and weapons he acquired while living with the Tusken Raiders. You can pre-order that figure here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted earlier, the new Boba Fett figure is actually the latest in a long line of action figure releases that debuted alongside The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. Most of these collectibles were revealed as part of Lucasfilm / Disney’s weekly Bring Home the Bounty / Bonus Bounties merch events – you can learn more about many of the previous releases from these events right here. Additional images of the new Boba Fett figure can be found in the gallery below.

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+.

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #1

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #2

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #3

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #4

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #5

Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) Jedi Ruins Figure #6