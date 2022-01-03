Nerf 2022 Pre-Orders: Accu-Round Blasters, Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8

Hasbro is hitting 2022 with blasters blazing in the Rival and Elite 2.0 lineups! The Rival blasters are especially interesting as they are the first to utilize Nerf Rival Accu-Rounds, which are described as being “the most accurate Rival rounds ever”.

More specifically, the Accu-Rounds feature “improved aerodynamic design and dimple patten to provide more consistent flight”. The rounds can be used with any Rival blaster, but the new releases take the accuracy up a notch with an adjustable rear sight and an optimized barrel. They also look pretty fantastic if you ask us. A breakdown of the new Rival blasters can be found below:

Nerf Rival Pathfinder XXII 1200 Blaster ($31.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth / Walmart: Features a removable 12-round magazine, magazine speed release for fast reloads, priming slide, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.

Nerf Rival Vision XXII-800 Blaster ($20.99) – Buy at Walmart: Features an 8-round integrated magazine, draw-back priming bar, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.

Nerf Rival FATE XXII 100 Blaster ($13.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth / Walmart: The Fate XXII 100 is a breech-load, single-round blaster with priming t-bar, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.

In addition to the new Rival Blasters, Nerf has also released the Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster in the customizable Elite 2.0 lineup. It includes an attachable scope and barrel as well as three tactical rails for accessories. A total of 16 Elite darts are included –8 rounds for the cylinder and 8 rounds for the onboard storage. Nerf notes that the darts have a range of 90 feet (27) meters. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

All of the new Nerf blasters mentioned are listed with a release date of January 2022, so it won’t be long before you can add them to your arsenal.