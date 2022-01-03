Gear

Nerf 2022 Pre-Orders: Accu-Round Blasters, Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8

By

nerf-rival-accu-round-blasters.jpg
nerf-rival-accu-round-blasters.jpg

Hasbro is hitting 2022 with blasters blazing in the Rival and Elite 2.0 lineups! The Rival blasters are especially interesting as they are the first to utilize Nerf Rival Accu-Rounds, which are described as being “the most accurate Rival rounds ever”. 

More specifically, the Accu-Rounds feature “improved aerodynamic design and dimple patten to provide more consistent flight”. The rounds can be used with any Rival blaster, but the new releases take the accuracy up a notch with an adjustable rear sight and an optimized barrel. They also look pretty fantastic if you ask us. A breakdown of the new Rival blasters can be found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  • Nerf Rival Pathfinder XXII 1200 Blaster ($31.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth / Walmart: Features a removable 12-round magazine, magazine speed release for fast reloads, priming slide, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.
  • Nerf Rival Vision XXII-800 Blaster ($20.99) – Buy at Walmart: Features an 8-round integrated magazine, draw-back priming bar, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.
  • Nerf Rival FATE XXII 100 Blaster ($13.99) – Buy at Entertainment Earth / Walmart: The Fate XXII 100 is a breech-load, single-round blaster with priming t-bar, and trigger lock. Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second.
nerf-eaglepoint.jpg

In addition to the new Rival Blasters, Nerf has also released the Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster in the customizable Elite 2.0 lineup. It includes an attachable scope and barrel as well as three tactical rails for accessories. A total of 16 Elite darts are included –8 rounds for the cylinder and 8 rounds for the onboard storage. Nerf notes that the darts have a range of 90 feet (27) meters. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

All of the new Nerf blasters mentioned are listed with a release date of January 2022, so it won’t be long before you can add them to your arsenal. 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts