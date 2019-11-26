New Baby Yoda “The Child” Mandalorian Merch is Available Now

Last week, the first official products featuring Baby Yoda aka “The Child” from The Mandalorian Disney+ series arrived in the form of some very simple t-shirt designs. Today, several new shirt designs were released along with some accessories like phone cases, mugs, and bags.

Basically, Disney is just slapping the same image of Baby Yoda on everything in a rush to capitalize on the character’s popularity, but at least some new releases look a tad more polished with The Mandalorian logo this time around. You’ll find the majority of the new Baby Yoda releases here at shopDisney. You’ll also find the shirts here at BoxLunch and here on Amazon.

Naturally, everyone is wondering when Disney and Lucasfilm will start releasing the hot ticket items like plush toys and Funko Pops. We have to imagine that this will happen before Christmas, but the clock is ticking. If and when it does happen, you’ll find the new items here in our Gear section.

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Episode #3 “The Sin”

On a related note, the third episode of the wildly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian introduced one of the most badass Star Wars characters ever in the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Over the weekend Hasbro added the figure to their Black Series line complete with his Gatling gun-style laser weapon, and it’s a Best Buy exclusive that you can only grab right here for $29.99 with free shipping. Not surprisingly, the figure went on backorder quickly, so reserve one while you still can. Best Buy expects to get more in stock soon.

Interestingly, the credits for The Mandalorian episode list the character as “Paz Vizla”, and the character is voiced by none other than The Mandalorian creator and writer Jon Favreau. Favreau previously voiced Rio in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Needless to say, the similarity between the names Pre Vizla and Paz Vizla must have some sort of significance. Time will tell.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

