New Mandalorian Revealed in Latest Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trailer

The big launch of Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, is only days away and will see the release of some exciting new shows on day one, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau, who is known for directing Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King, and will see Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal in the titular role. Based on the show’s last trailer, it appears Pascal isn’t the only character in the series to don some Mandalorian armor. A fan recently spotted a different Mandalorian helmet in the trailer and shared an image to r/StarWarsSpeculation, a page “for those who want to speculate on any Star Wars news, theories, or new and old leaks from the Star Wars movie franchise coming from Disney.”

“New Mandalorian Helmet variant in recent TV trailer,” u/isiramteal wrote.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the image in the comments:

“That’s very spartan,” u/EirikurG observed.

“Aren’t those the helmets from female Death Watch members in the Clone Wars?,” u/CR7FTW wondered.

“That’s Nite Owl helmet,” u/andwebar added.

“It’s a female Mando,” u/Mando-19 suggested.

The Mandalorian stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.