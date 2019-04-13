New ‘Star Wars’ Comics Creative Team Confirmed at Star Wars Celebration

Kieron Gillen’s run on Marvel’s ongoing Star Wars series is coming to an end, and the publisher tapped Greg Pak to take things over as write. Phil Noto will reportedly be the artist.

Pak explained that the new run will feature unique pairings of Rebel heroes, including Chewbacca working with C-3PO. Most of the first arc will cover what some of the other probe droids sent out by the Empire, as mentioned in the opening crawl of The Empire Strikes Back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 will be stranded on a planet where Luke meets someone who could help him learn the ways of the Force, while Han Solo and Princess Leia go under cover as a married couple.

Gillen’s run on the book, which picked up after Jason Aaron left and after Gillen’s Darth Vader wrapped, will end at issue 67. His run continued bringing the story closer to The Empire Strikes Back, as the Rebellion continues to reel from having the Empire hot on their heels after the destruction of the first Death Star.

Pak’s involvement was teased by an Amazon.com listing for the 12th collection of the main Star Wars series. It is scheduled to hit bookstores on Nov. 19, and the plot description teased the return of Darth Vader in the plot.

“Darth Vader is on the hunt for Luke Skywalker! Thousands of remote probes are sent into the far reaches of space looking for the Rebel Alliance,” the Amazon.com description reads. “But the rebels send out desperate, heroic missions to lead them astray. Chewie and C-3PO lure a drone to a planet with an unstable core but learn of a secret droid civilization. With Star Destroyers and Darth Vader approaching, they must now protect these newfound droids. Luke Skywalker undertakes a mission to lead a drone away from a rebel refueling station but runs into the Force-sensitive human Bendoh. With Luke training to be a Jedi, will Bendoh be a valuable teacher or a simple grifter? Then, Han Solo and Princess Leia plan to use a drone to take down a local crime boss, but things get complicated when they run into Leia’s ex! What could possibly go wrong?!”

Gillen has been a major part of Marvel’s Star Wars titles since 2015. He wrote the 25-issue Darth Vader series, which tracked Vader’s efforts to rebuild his reputation after the first Death Star was destroyed and the Emperor began to question Vader’s abilities. The Darth Vader series also introduced the popular Doctor Aphra character, who now has her own series.

As for Pak, he wrote the Age of Rebellion part of Marvel’s year-long, era-spanning maxi-series of one-shots involving popular Star Wars characters. His part of the maxi-series includes stories with Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Grand Moff Tarkin, Boba Fett and Darth Vader.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!