New Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Teaser Leans Hard Into the Nostalgia

Disney dropped a new teaser for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Tuesday, leaving no doubt about the show’s target audience. The 30-second ad relies heavily on nostalgia, with the kind of deep-voiced narrator that was popular in most trailers in previous decades and an old-school call to adventure. The show itself premieres on Monday, December 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The new Skeleton Crew commercial asks: “Remember a time when anything felt possible? What if it were?” These lines are read over footage of Skeleton Crew‘s young stars playing with toys, which are reminiscent of the real-life Star Wars toys fans have played with since the franchise’s debut in 1977. In one shot, a child waves a model ship through the air as if it’s flying, and in the next two of them pantomime fighting with toy lightsabers. Even their clothes and backpacks look at first glance like something a true child of the 80s could have worn.

This strategy is no surprise – Skeleton Crew was conceived as a coming-of-age adventure and a “galactic version of” the Amblin Entertainment films from the 1980s. According to producer Kathleen Kennedy, it was specifically modeled after The Goonies. Obviously, movies like those have a lot of crossover with the original trilogy of Star Wars films, and that’s an aspect of the series that has been missing from some of the darker productions in recent years.

How Does Skeleton Crew Tie In?

That’s particularly true of the live-action series on Disney+. Most of those shows are set in the years immediately after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and now Skeleton Crew. The other three are tied together pretty tightly, but so far it’s not clear if Skeleton Crew will follow suit – and if so, how.

Skeleton Crew is about “four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.” They are Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter) and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). They’re joined by Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law), a charismatic Force-user with a mysterious past.

To learn more, we’ll have to watch for ourselves. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Monday, December 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.