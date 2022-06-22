New Star Wars The Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders: NED-B and Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals for the season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ have arrived, and it's no surprise that Funko and Hasbro are the headliners. You can check out the Funko reveal right here, but read on for details on the The Black Series NED-B figure and an Obi-Wan Kenobi multipack for The Vintage Collection.

Note that the following The Black Series and Vintage Collection releases will be available to pre-order at their respective retailers starting tomorrow, June 23rd at 10am PT, 1pm ET. Pre-order links will be updated with direct versions after the launch.

Star Wars: The Black Series Ned-B Figure ($33.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (Coming Soon): "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES NED-B figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack ($50.99) – Pre-order on Amazon (Exclusive – Coming Soon) "STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature original vintage-inspired packaging and Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI MULTIPACK comes with three figures inspired by the characters in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series including Ben Kenobi (Tibidon Station), Teeka, and Purge Trooper (Phase II Armor). Highly poseable with realistic detail, these 3.75-inch-scale figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes 3 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories.'

In addition to The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures, Hasbro also unveiled a new double-bladed addition to the Lightsaber Forge line that will launch sometime this fall at most major retailers:

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Inquisitor Masterworks Set Double-Bladed Electronic Lightsaber ($66.99) "The hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi is on! Gear up for the fight with the STAR WARS: LIGHTSABER FORGE INQUISITOR MASTERWORKS SET DOUBLE-BLADED ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER inspired by the Lightsaber used by Reva (Third Sister) in the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI series on Disney+. Featuring entertainment-inspired design, deco, and sound effects, this customizable Lightsaber includes 2 extendable red blades, 2 caps, 2 electronic hilts, and 3 clip-on rings for kids ages 4 and up to create their own Lightsaber with 3 modes of play."

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Star Wars The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection releases from Hasbro right here.