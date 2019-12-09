New Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures and Lightsabers Unveiled

In celebration of this year’s Comic Con Dortmund in Germany, Hasbro has added several new items to their Black Series and Vintage Collections. This includes figures from The Rise of Skywalker, The Clone Wars, and Attack of the Clones along with an awesome Count Dooku Force FX lightsaber. Here’s the breakdown along with links where they can be pre-ordered:

The Count Dooku lightsaber is particularly interesting. it looks absolutely amazing and should probably be ordered with more urgency that the rest of the wave. Here’s more detail on the features from the official description:

“There’s no better weapon for fighting Jedi and legions of Clone Troopers! This Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber Replica from the Star Wars saga features durable die-cast metal parts that look and feel like the real thing! Its sturdy, red, polycarbonate blade features realistic power-up and power-down glowing light effects. The lightsaber also includes digitally recorded and motion-sensor-controlled authentic sound effects such as power-up, power-down, idle, movement sounds, and clash sounds. It’s a wonderful find for clever collectors and great fun for very lucky fans!”

On a related note, the hottest Funko Pops on the planet right now are based on the Baby Yoda aka “The Child” phenomenon from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. If you haven’t reserved yours yet, you can find the standard Baby Yoda Pop figure here at Walmart and here on Amazon with shipping slated for May. A 10-inch super-sized version can be found here at Walmart and here at Amazon.

Mattel also unveiled a spectacular 11-inch Baby Yoda plush earlier this week that can be pre-ordered from Walmart and Amazon now. Again, they won’t ship until April (in Walmart’s case – May for Amazon), which is a bummer for the 2019 holiday season. Still, it would be a good idea to reserve one before the ship date gets pushed out further.

