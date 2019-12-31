The Mandalorian Just Got Tons of New Funko Pops

Funko added to their lineup for the popular Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian in a big way today. A new wave of Pops has been released, and it includes several must-have figures – though none of them are adorable and green with big ears this time around.

Standard Pop figures in the new wave include a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, a Deluxe Pop of the Mandalorian on Blurrg, Greef Karga, Q9-Zero, an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Offworld Jawa, Covert Mandalorian, a new version of The Mandalorian, The Armorer, and The Client. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Needless to say, you should jump on that Mandalorian on Blurrg Deluxe Pop right away.

As for the exclusive Pop figures in the wave, look for a two-pack Pop set of the Mandalorian and IG-1 at Barnes and Noble, a Death Watch Mandalorian gat GameStop, a Mandalorian with flame Pop at Target, a Trandoshan Thug at Walgreens, and a Mandalorian wearing Beskar armor at Amazon in the coming days / weeks. You can find previous releases in The Mandalorian Funko Pop lineup right here (including Baby Yoda).

On a related note, Disney recently launched an 11-inch Baby Yoda plush that features a fuzzy look that’s in contrast to the realistic plush that were previously unveiled from Mattel and Hasbro.

If you prefer the more cartoonish style of Disney’s plush, you can pre-order one right here for $24.99 with shipping slated for late March. That’s the same price point as the Hasbro and Mattel versions, but they will give you more bang for your buck. Mattel’s 11-inch plush comes with a realistic vinyl head / hands and a soft body that’s filled with beans so you can prop it up for display. Hasbro’s version distinguishes itself with 10 squeezable electronic sounds along with soup cup and frog accessories. The Mattel plush is slated to arrive in April. Hasbro’s plush arrives in May.

