Star Wars Fans Furious They Have to Sit Through the Jets Game to See Final Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming shortly. The only problem? Fans have to see through the New England Patriots and New York Jets Monday Night Football game. As one might expect, the Jets are currently getting clobbered by 20-some points, as of this writing. Suffice to say, Star Wars fans are furious they’re having to sit through a dreary game to catch the next (and final) trailer for the last movie in the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga. Keep scrolling to see what Star Wars fans are saying about the J-E-T-S…
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Bright Spot
At least the new @starwars trailer is coming out at halftime. It’s the lone bright spot in this abysmal performance by the @nyjets tonight #TakeFlight #MondayNightFootball #smh pic.twitter.com/7CsBoLDq9M— Gerardo Abreu (@shaft226) October 22, 2019
Grim Reaper
Imagine all these Star Wars fans being forced to watch the jets play football right now pic.twitter.com/ot0Dyzoyo4— Michael Griffin (@Griffintweetss) October 22, 2019
Absolutely Painful
I’m watching the Jets-Patriots game just so I can see the new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker trailer.— Doc Holliday (@RealDocHolliday) October 22, 2019
It’s absolutely painful.
This trailer better be worth it!#StarWars #RiseofSkywalker #JETSvsPATS
Yikes
Ok, we get it. The Jets suck. Let’s get to the Star Wars trailer already! #MNF #NEvsNYJ— Joel Wauters (@jo_wauters2014) October 22, 2019
Cruel and Unusual
I feel so bad for all the Star Wars fans who sat through part of Patriots-Jets to see a trailer. That’s just cruel and unusual punishment.— Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) October 22, 2019
Give Us Halftime
At this point, I’m only watching the @nyjets vs @Patriots for the halftime @starwars movie trailer :/— Greg (@mcgregaa) October 22, 2019
Conspiracy
I wonder if @Disney intentionally held the @starwars trailer an extra week because it knew that would be the only way to keep people watching this @patriots–@nyjets MNF game through halftime? #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker— Andy Silva (@a_silva32) October 22, 2019