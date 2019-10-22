Star Wars

Star Wars Fans Furious They Have to Sit Through the Jets Game to See Final Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming shortly. The only problem? Fans […]

By

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming shortly. The only problem? Fans have to see through the New England Patriots and New York Jets Monday Night Football game. As one might expect, the Jets are currently getting clobbered by 20-some points, as of this writing. Suffice to say, Star Wars fans are furious they’re having to sit through a dreary game to catch the next (and final) trailer for the last movie in the decades-spanning Skywalker Saga. Keep scrolling to see what Star Wars fans are saying about the J-E-T-S…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.

