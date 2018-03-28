Hot Toys Brings Back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan for Their Latest ‘Star Wars’ Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their sixth scale Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, and it looks spectacular. Apparently, tiny Ewan McGregor isn’t having any trouble getting back into the role that he was born to play.

The figure will be available to pre-order right here as early as today, March 28th, from Sideshow Collectibles in both standard and deluxe versions. Shipping is expected sometime in Q1 – Q2 of 2019, but you’ll want to secure one for your collection as soon as possible – especially the deluxe version. Both figures will feature a newly developed head sculpt, a tailored Jedi robe and tunic, a LED light-up lightsaber, severed battle droid parts, and a figure base with interchangeable graphic cards. The deluxe version adds hologram figures of Darth Sidious and Anakin with an LED light-up table and a baby Luke Skywalker. The full list of specs are available below.

The 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi (Deluxe Version) Features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, beard, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of newly sculpted interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

Two (2) gesturing left hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) brown-colored under-tunic

One (1) beige-colored tunic

One (1) brown-colored Jedi robe

One (1) brown leather-like belt

One (1) pair of beige-colored pants

One (1) pair of brown leather-like boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted blue lightsaber (blue light, battery operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessory:

One (1) Comlink

Three (3) pieces of security battle droid remains

One (1) baby Luke Skywalker (Deluxe Only)

One (1) hologram figure of Anakin Skywalker (Deluxe Only)

One (1) hologram figure of Darth Sidious (Deluxe Only)

One (1) LED – lighted security hologram table (Deluxe Only – Prototype Shown)

Interchangeable graphic cards

Specially designed figure stand with Obi-Wan Kenobi nameplate and movie logo

