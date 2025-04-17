Andor Season 2’s New Teaser Trailer Shows the Birth of the Star Wars Rebellion

Play video

With only a handful of days remaining until Andor Season 2 hits Disney+, Lucasfilm is ramping up the marketing efforts with a new teaser. This preview spotlights the rather tense origins of the Rebellion, illustrating how even the perceived “good guys” don’t always see eye to eye with each other. In particular, the footage seems to hint at conflict between Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael; it’s cut in a way that suggests the senator is more afraid of Luthen than any Imperial. The teaser also highlights Saw Gerrera expressing enthusiasm over the rebellion’s emergence. Watch the video in the space above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like so many other Andor promotional materials, this latest teaser does an excellent job of portraying the Empire as a serious threat, underscoring the severity of the situation Cassian and his allies find themselves in. Audiences get another look at Orson Krennic, who doubts the uprising will amount to anything significant.

Andor Season 2 is set to premiere on April 22nd, utilizing a unique release schedule that sees three episodes debut weekly through the middle of May. In the build-up to the show’s return, Lucasfilm has continuously released new looks at the season, shining a light on Season 1’s critical reception and Season 2’s strong connections to Rogue One. The last full trailer featured a shot of the Death Star.

It’s been confirmed that Andor Season 2 leads into the events of Rogue One, so there will be some emphasis on how the Rebellion audiences know from the original trilogy came to be. Showrunner Tony Gilroy has said Andor will “tell the story of Yavin” in a way that’s never been done before, revealing how the rebels came to the classic location from A New Hope.

When Star Wars was released in 1977, the Rebel Alliance were the clear-cut heroes, but in the decades since, Lucasfilm has painted the organization with some shades of gray. Andor and Rogue One do not shy away from the fact that people like Cassian, Luthen, and Saw Gerrera have done morally ambiguous things in their fight against the Empire’s tyranny. This recontextualization of the rebels has been fascinating to witness, adding compelling layers of depth to the legendary franchise. It will be very interesting to see how things unfold in Season 2, particularly with regard to Luthen. The new season will shed more light on the character’s history and motivations. If he has Mon Mothma on edge, there’s no telling what he’s capable of as the Rebellion comes out to the forefront.

Andor Season 1 was a very refreshing change of pace for Star Wars, blending the franchise’s traditional themes and spectacle with a more mature storytelling approach that made it stand out from the other series on Disney+. By all accounts, Season 2 will follow suit and deliver all the hard-hitting drama and explosive action viewers have come to expect. It’s just a shame this serves as Gilroy’s Star Wars swan song. He’s proven to be a strong fit for the property, injecting it with new life and energy.