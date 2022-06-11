Obi-Wan Kenobi's Hayden Christensen Reacts to Social Media's Poor Treatment of Moses Ingram: "It Saddens Me"

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi is four episodes deep on Disney+ and sees the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The show also features some great newcomers like Vivien Lyra Blair as little Princess Leia and Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva. Unfortunately, after the show premiered, Ingram was the target of hateful comments on social media. The actor posted a video showcasing some of the racist messages that were directed at her and the official Star Wars accounts followed up with a strong show of support. McGregor also posted a video to support his co-star, and now Christensen is speaking out on her behalf.

"I've heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me," Christensen told ET. "I think the world of Moses. She's not only a lovely person and human being but an incredibly talented actress."

"The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive," Christensen added. "So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around. I think she's done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ingram on the press tour for Obi-Wan, and she talked about bringing Reva to life and her hope that fans would enjoy the character.

"Well, me, for any character I get the privilege of bringing to life, I love to build a rich backstory for myself," Ingram said when asked about Reva's backstory. "It's just like a nice little private gem that I get to carry through the whole thing. And so for me, yes, it's hard to say what fans will think but I hope, I hope they enjoy it."

"She's a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?" Ingram continued. "She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It's intimidating, it's a little intimidating."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.