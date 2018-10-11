Smell Every Inch of ‘Star Wars’ With These Official Candle Sets

Scented candles based on popular fandoms has become a thing in recent years, but the olfactory aspects of Star Wars haven’t been fully explored (officially) until now. Indeed, this range of officially licensed candles will immerse you in the Star Wars universe in ways that you never imagined, and, possibly, never wanted. However, if you are the kind of fan that’s curious about what the inside of a Tauntaun smells like, boy are you in for a treat.

The Star Wars candle range features scents based on aspects of the original trilogy broken down by film. The lineup of scents for each film are as follows:

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope: Bantha Milk (somehow Disney missed the “Banther” label error. We’ve been told that it will be corrected for production.), Wookiee, Trash Compactor, X-Wing Cockpit, Cantina Bar

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back: Inside of a Tauntaun, Millennium Falcon, Yoda’s Cooking Pot, Han Solo in Carbonite, Lightsaber Duel

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi: Rancor, Sarlacc Pit, Jabba’s Palace, Ewok, Death Star Destroyed

If you’re interested in experiencing these Disney-approved Star Wars aromas, the candle sets can be pre-ordered right here for $36.99 with free shipping in the US. They are expected to ship in November. Limited edition versions of the candle sets are also available for $52.99 each and include an engraved plinth and a presentation box with a magnetic closure. If you want all of the sets, you can purchase all three at a discount – $91.99 for the standard candles and $127.99 for the limited edition versions.

If you live in the UK, you can save some money on the Star Wars candle sets by getting them straight from the manufacturer via Geekstore. The entire collection is available to order here with free shipping.

