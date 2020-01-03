This Official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cosplay Hoodie is Incredible

We’ve seen some pretty great hoodies over the years, but Disney really went all out with the official cosplay hoodie for their super popular Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Features include pieced pauldrons, a removable cape, and a hood that can be worn as a full mask. Plus, the colors look great and the print includes all kinds of detail.

What’s more, The Mandalorian hoodie is available in ADULT sizes! It’s even reasonably priced at $54.99. Grab one here in sizes S to XXL while they last. A kids version is available here for $34.95 (note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC. You can check out more of Disney’s The Mandalorian gear here). The product page for the hoodie includes a closer look at the details, but a full spec list is available below.

Hooded zip-up sweatshirt with removable cape

”Mandalorian Bounty Hunter” and emblem screen art on cape

Mesh Mandalorian helmet mask on front of hood completely closes over fave with self-stick fabric fasteners

The Mandalorian damaged armor costume detailing including screen art

Two different colored pauldron attachments at shoulders

Pieced construction

Vinyl costume detail appliqués

Embroidered accents

Side seam pockets

Ribbed cuffs, collar and hem

Soft jersey hood lining

Woven Star Wars logo tag

Shell: 61% cotton / 39% polyester, exclusive of decoration

Coating: polyurethane

Fabric: polyester

Hood lining: 100% cotton

On a related note, a ton of new Pop figures from Star Wars: The Mandalorian launched earlier this week. This wave doesn’t include any new Baby Yoda Pops, but there are definitely some awesome figures in the wave.

Standard Pop figures in the new wave include a Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, a Deluxe Pop of the Mandalorian on Blurrg, Greef Karga, Q9-Zero, an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Offworld Jawa, Covert Mandalorian, a new version of The Mandalorian, The Armorer, and The Client. All of these figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February.

