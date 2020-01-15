Original Star Wars Episode 9 Script Allegedly Leaks

A detailed breakdown of a screenplay purported to be the one The Book of Henry‘s Colin Trevorrow wrote for Star Wars Episode IX has been leaked online, and Film Twitter is going nuts breaking it down, with Esquire calling it better than the finished product fans got in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Somebody over at the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit released a detailed breakdown of what they claim to be Trevorrow’s script. This is not the first time such a document has purportedly been leaked, and the leaks on the subreddit have a pretty decent batting average, so there’s a lot of people assuming that the screenplay is legit.

There’s a breakdown on Reddit that comes, at least in part, from a review of the script by YouTuber Robert Meyer Burnett, who claims the film would have been titled Duel of the Fates, rather than The Rise of Skywalker. The script reportedly included a lot more direct involvement of Force Ghosts, as well as more Leia (inevitable, since the date of the draft is reportedly from shortly before franchise star Carrie Fisher passed away. Some ideas that popped up in The Rise of Skywalker, like giving Rey a double-bladed lightsaber, appear in this draft as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s always hard to know whether something like this is real or not. You can check out the post yourself, or decide quickly by reading the supposed crawl from the beginning of the movie below:

“The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death.

“Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems.

“Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom…”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theaters and is less than $5 million away from joining the exclusive $1 billion club, making it the latest in a line of 2019 Disney releases to do so.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available now on Disney+. Season Two is coming this fall. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.