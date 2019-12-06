Oscar Isaac Has Told Someone How Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ends

Star Wars fans are a mere two weeks away from finally getting to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the big screen which means the film’s cast is currently in the midst of their press tour. While the actors are being tight-lipped about what people can expect of the final installment to the Skywalker Saga, a recent clip shared to the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit hints at a satisfying ending to the series. Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the new trilogy, revealed in an interview alongside director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley (Rey), and John Boeyga (Finn) that he told some family members about the ending of the film and they had a positive reaction.

“I grew up in a family of very, very die-hard Star Wars nerds and I did, you know, share what happens. It was just great just to hear, ‘Oh, this is just… it brings everything together.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans commented on the Reddit post:

“I know Oscar is promoting the film, so obviously he’s going to talk positively about it, but it’s great hearing his family of ‘Die-Hard Star Wars fans’ seemed to embrace the ending and feel like it brings everything together,” u/BRAD3NGUNN wrote.

“Force ghost reunion on Tatooine,” u/A-Omega guessed.

“That’s the confirmation I have been waiting for,” u/MJK2255 added.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also set to star a returning Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.