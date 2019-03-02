Oscar Isaac is Reportedly Coming to Star Wars Celebration Chicago

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting guests expected to attend. According to some recent rumors, that could include Oscar Isaac, who is best known to Star Wars fans as Poe Dameron.

A recent article from Fantha Tracks hints that the star could be making an appearance at the con. While nothing is official, Jake Hamilton recently fueled the rumor with a tweet.

Oscar Isaac just told me he’s coming to Chicago for @SW_Celebration! pic.twitter.com/CuiJwoG1zz — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) March 2, 2019

“Oscar Isaac just told me he’s coming to Chicago for @SW_Celebration!,” he wrote.

Hamilton is an Emmy-wining entertainment anchor for FOX 32 News and Good Day Chicago. Hopefully, his intel is good, because Isaac would be an awesome addition to the con.

Many fans were quick to comment on the tweet, eager for confirmation.

“Someone’s gonna get yelled at for spilling the beans!,” @Starrapter joked.

“FANTASTIC!!!,” @NYJusticeSeeker added.

Not only is Isaac expected to reprise his role as Poe in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, but he recently returned to Star Wars Resistance to voice the character. The actor was also recently cast in the highly-anticipated new Dune film, and can soon be heard voicing Gomez Addams in the upcoming The Addams Family animated feature.

In addition to Isaac (hopefully), many other Star Wars celebrities will be in attendance, including Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams.

Tudyk is best known for his role as Wash in Firefly, but Star Wars fans also know him as the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams, of course, is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Other guests include the original Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, and Donald Faison. Faison is best known for Clueless and Scrubs, but also lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance. Other notable guests include Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current list, click here.

In addition to a sweet guest line-up, it was also recently announced that Star Wars Celebration would be having a special panel in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th.

