Paul Dini Likens Boba Fett to Harley Quinn From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

Ever since his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett has become an icon of intimidation, a character full of mystery and intrigue. Of all the characters in the vast DC Comics roster, you might not immediately compare the bounty hunter to Harley Quinn, but Batman: The Animated Series co-creator says both characters are “wild cards,” which causes such a passionate fanbase for them both.

“They were both later additions to ongoing pop culture mythologies, yet they each wound up fitting seamlessly into their respective universes,” Dini told USA Today. “They were also wild cards, not heroes, but maybe not entirely villains either. It’s a lot of fun to identify with a character who lives by their own rules.”

Dini has written the segment “Added Muscle” to the upcoming book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, which tells 40 different stories from the history of the saga that fills in gaps in the mythology. The segment chronicles the day that Boba Fett joined Jabba the Hutt to confront Han Solo on Tatooine, a scene that was added to the Special Edition release of Star Wars.

The writer elaborates on the story, revealing, “Boba is stopping over on Tatooine when he’s called on by his old associate Jabba the Hutt to help collect a debt. Naturally, this is the money owed to Jabba by Han Solo. The story is a monologue going through Fett’s head while he backs up Jabba and stares down Han and Chewie.”

Unlike Harley Quinn, who is often quite outspoken, Dini explains that the allure of Boba Fett comes from the mystery surrounding him.

“The narrow, T-shaped visor gives him a look of constant scrutiny, as if he’s always sizing up a target just before he draws on him,” Dini notes. “You’re always guessing who he really is under the helmet, simply a hired gun for the highest price, or is there something more to him? What’s going on inside his head? Do we even want to know?”

The book will also be getting an audio release, with Mad Men star Jon Hamm voicing Fett in the segment.

“As Don Draper, Jon excelled at playing a character who was ruthless, cunning, and yet undeniably charismatic. There’s a lot of that in Fett,” Dini shared.

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View debuts October 3. You can head to USA Today to read and hear an excerpt from the story.

