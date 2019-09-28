Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian Character is Described as “a Survivor”

Disney+ is finally launching in November, and one of the first highly-anticipated shows to premiere the streaming service will be Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The show will see many directors, including Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi. Another big name on the directors list is Dave Filoni, who is no stranger to the wide world of Star Wars, having worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance. Filoni recently spoke to IGN about the new show, which will serve as the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. Filoni talked about Pascal’s character, and how he’s a “survivor.”

“This show is dealing with a character that, to me, he’s a bounty hunter, he’s on the edge of things himself […] in the movies, we deal more with Luke, who’s a character coming into his own, but he wants to do the right thing. And when you’re dealing with the Jedi, they’re obviously trying to uphold what’s good in the light side of the Force,” Filoni explained.

“I think that what’s unique about Mando is that he’s basically a guy that’s just trying to make a living in the galaxy. He’s a survivor and he’s just trying to find his way on a day-to-day basis,” he added. “And I think that leads to very interesting character moments and stories for him that are apart from some things we’ve seen the Jedi deal with more directly. He comes from a different angle because he’s a different type of character than they are.”

In addition to Pascal, Star Wars: The Mandalorian will star Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

Other upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney+ include one starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Are you excited for The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments! The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.