Reggie Watts Sings Ode To John Boyega on ‘The Late Late Show’

John Boyega’s role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have propelled the actor to stardom, but you haven’t really arrived until you have a musical tribute. Thanks to the musical stylings of Reggie Watts, Boyega has truly arrived.

In a video shared on YouTube last week, The Late Late Show with James Corden band leader Watts serenaded the show’s audience with a special song honoring Boyega. The surprisingly catchy tune appeared to be a real crowd-pleaser and consisted of only one word — “Boyega” — sang over and over. Watts even lead the audience in a singalong of the tribute tune. You can check out the hilarious video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time that Boyega has been the center of a musical feature on the late-night show. A few weeks earlier, Boyega joined host James Corden and Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor in a parody of Brandy and Monica’s 90s duet “The Boy Is Mine” with the parody version aptly renamed “The Boyega Is Mine.”

But it hasn’t been all laughs for the actor. Boyega, who reprises his role as Finn in the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, recently sparked outraged after social media users mistook the actor performing a traditional Caribbean dance for something with demeaning and sexual motives.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15th.