Rian Johnson Participates in Twitter’s Knives Out Challenge with Star Wars: The Last Jedi Throwback

Knives Out hit theaters over the week of Thanksgiving and has been a big hit with critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 344 reviews and a 93% audience score after 9,259 reviews. The film has an amazing cast, but the real breakout stars of the movie have been its dynamite sweaters, especially one worn by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame). Recently, a fan on Twitter decided to start #KnivesOutChallenge, which is literally just posting a photo of yourself in a sweater. Many people have participated, including the film’s director, Rian Johnson, who shared a sweater photo from the set of his last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Here’s the original post:

Attention: @ScottNiswander and I are starting the #KnivesOutChallenge (you just post a picture of yourself wearing a sweater) pic.twitter.com/h4odpjeXfu — Jinglepatty (@patrickhwillems) December 4, 2019

Many people have shared sweaters that look like Evans’ in the film:

I caved and bought the sweater #knivesoutchallenge pic.twitter.com/YQJSqby7uU — Ethan Roberts (@Ethan_the_nerd) December 4, 2019

Pretty sure I won this contest on Halloween, Rian, a month before the movie came out. 💋 #KnivesOutChallenge pic.twitter.com/khUP5cvWQM — Kaleena (@ShutUpKaleena) December 5, 2019

And other’s are just sharing their favorite sweater looks:

My brother and I have entered the #KnivesOutChallenge. pic.twitter.com/HbmRa4feMy — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) December 5, 2019

Finally, a twitter challenge that coincides with my winter wardrobe. #KnivesOutChallenge pic.twitter.com/D3QHCbbQFt — Jess Krause (@kessjrause) December 5, 2019

In addition to Evans, Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is now playing in theaters everywhere.