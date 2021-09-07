Ronin Mandalorian In Beskar Armor With Grogu Hits the Star Wars Movie Realization Figure Line

Disney's The Mandalorian is back in in Tamashii Nations' Star Wars Movie Realization lineup, and this time Mando brought along Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). The figure stands over 7-inches tall and features a brand new sculpt complete with Beskar armor. The Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) figure is to scale, and comes with a cool pram cart that's inspired by wooden pushcarts from the Samurai era in Japan.

Accessories for The Mandalorian Movie Realization figure set include Mando's blaster and jetpack, along with swappable hands, a sword, and a scabbard. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $139.99 with free shipping. The release date is set for March 2022, but keep in mind that you won't be charged until the figure ships. Might as well lock one down while you can - figures like this can definitely sell out.

Speaking of Mando's blaster, Nerf's LMTD Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica is finally set to arrive on October 1st, and you can still pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth for $125.99. It is currently sold out here on Amazon, here at Best Buy, and here at Hasbro Pulse.

The Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster / sniper rifle has been a fixture of The Mandalorian series as one of the primary weapons used by Din Djarin. Nerf's replica blaster measures over 4 feet long (50.25-inches), and features sound effects and an electronic scope with an illuminated lens thanks to two AAA batteries (not included). You can take a closer look at the blaster right here.

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.

