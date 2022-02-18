Ryan Reynolds Responds To If He’d Join Star Wars

Deadpool and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds says that while he would join the Star Wars franchise if the opporutnity arose, he has never given much thought to the process, likely implying that nobody has approached him about it up to this point. In support of his new movie The Adam Project, it’s likely Reynolds is going to draw comparisons to a number of family-friendly sci-fi classics. E.T. and Flight of the Navigator were there from the first pilot, and the film itself has a running joke in it about Star Wars (that’s something fun to explain to your younger self at this point).

Of course, there are more opportunities than ever before to join up with the Star Wars gang, given that there’s basically not a week all year that doesn’t feature an episode of a Star Wars TV show on Disney+. Theatrical releases may be on pause for now, but the world is as busy and exciting as ever.

“That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly – I’m not making this up – it’s not something I’ve ever thought of,” Reynolds told Variety.

Reynolds stars in the movie alongside Mark Ruffalo, plus costars Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Walker Scobell.

The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) as the pair team up to find their late father (Ruffalo) in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo’s character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the film’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

As for Marvel, both Reynolds and Ruffalo are expected to be a part of future MCU projects. It was recently announced that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. It was also recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+’s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany.

The Adam Project comes to Netflix on March 11.