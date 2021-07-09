Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shows Off Star Wars Mask After Quarantining

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the third Marvel film on the upcoming docket after Black Widow and Eternals, and the movie recently wrapped production. The film's cast and crew went on a hiatus when the pandemic hit but started filming in July and just finished up at the end of October. It looks like the movie's star, Simu Liu, has made it back home to Canada and is now out and about after quarantining. In fact, he took to his Instagram stories today to show his quarantine ended while rocking a fun Star Wars mask.

"Quarantine complete," Liu wrote while wearing a Darth Vader mask. You can check out the photo below:

(Photo: Instagram)

This isn't the first time the actor has proven himself to be a Star Wars fan. Liu also showed off his Palpatine impression earlier this year.

When Shang-Chi wrapped, Liu wrote the following to thank the crew for their hard work:

"Our crew came to get it DONE," Liu wrote on social media. "This shoot was a marathon like no other, broken up by a massive four-month hiatus during which the world completely and irrevocably changed. We finally returned to principle photography in July with a promise that we were going to do it right, emphasizing the health and safety of our hundreds of crew members. Through the thirteen-odd weeks back we made on-set safety an absolute priority, starting with masks and frequent sanitization to rapid testing and pod systems. Everyone sacrificed, and in the end? Over 40,000 COVID tests without a SINGLE positive. From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I'm so proud of this crew of people and I can't wait to show you what we made with [Destin Daniel Cretton]."

In a recent interview, Liu spoke about the pressure of signing on for the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’," Liu explained. "But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy."

Shang-Chi is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021.