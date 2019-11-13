Showrunner Jon Favreau Shares Set Photo From The Mandalorian Season 2

After a long wait, yesterday finally saw the launch of Disney+, the new streaming service that’s loaded with Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney content. One of the first original shows to premiere on launch day was Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The new show is being co-run by Jon Favreau, who is known for directing Iron Man, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and more as well as playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite only being one episode in, The Mandalorian has already been renewed for a second season. Favreau recently took to Instagram to give a little sneak peek at the show’s current set.

View this post on Instagram Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2 A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on Nov 13, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

“Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian season 2,” Favreau wrote.

While Favreau did not direct any of The Mandalorian‘s first eight episodes, it was recently announced that he will be helming an episode in the next season. Favreau, who wrote part of the series, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to direct an episode this year, but prior commitments stopped him from doing it in season one.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.