Sideshow Launches the Princes Leia Premium Format Figure for Star Wars Day

In celebration of Star Wars Day, Sideshow Collectibles is adding a gorgeous Princess Leia statue to their Premium Format Figure lineup!

The 1:4 scale statue depicts Leia as she appeared in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, complete with a fabric outfit, blaster, and a display stand that’s designed to mimic the hallways of the Tantive IV. A Sideshow Collectibles exclusive version of the Leia statue also includes a swap-out arm with the Death Star plans clutched in her hand. Both figures will be available to pre-order via this link today, May 4th, between the hours of 9am and 12pm PST. Inside that link you’ll also find links to the many Star Wars Premium Format Figures that Sideshow has produced in the past.

Interestingly enough, Sideshow Collectibles recently debuted the Princess Leia Premium Format Figure via a very entertaining and informative live broadcast with Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, on as the special guest. You can check out the interview below (discussion about the statue begins around the 39:30 mark, but you’ll want to watch the whole thing). As you’ll see, he had nothing but wonderful things to say about it – and this is a dude that knows a thing or two about collectibles.

In other big Star Wars Day news, the highly anticipated, 1967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter is available at the LEGO Shop via this link for $199.99. But that’s not all!

LEGO also has some May the Fourth aka Star Wars Day offers lined up for anyone that purchases Star Wars sets in the LEGO Shop. Orders over $75 will automatically receive a free, exclusive mini BB-8 set while supplies last. VIP members will also earn 2x the VIP points on Star Wars sets (every 100 points is worth $5 and every dollar spent is worth one VIP point). Below you’ll find the official description and features for the Star Wars UCS 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter.

“Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Starfighter. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series model has an amazing level of detail, including an opening minifigure cockpit for the included Gold Leader minifigure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the R2-BHD astromech droid. This fantastic Star Wars toy also comes with a tilting display stand and informational fact plaque, making it the perfect centerpiece for your collection.“

• Includes a Gold Leader minifigure and an R2-BHD droid.

• Features highly authentic detailing, opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the included R2-BHD astromech droid.

• Also includes the Gold Leader’s blaster pistol.

• Display the model on the tilting stand with informational fact plaque.

• Makes the perfect centerpiece for any LEGO® Star Wars collection.

• Part of the Ultimate Collector Series.

• This LEGO Star Wars toy is suitable for ages 14+.

• Measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 24″ (61cm) long and 11″ (30cm) wide, and over 9″ (24cm) high mounted on stand.

