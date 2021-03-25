Smooth Maul Taking Over Twitter, Horrifying Star Wars Fans
Star Wars fans are always cooking up some fun shenanigans on social media, and today is no exception. Twitter user @SeattleSloth_ decided to give the fandom some nightmares with "Smooth Maul," a bizarre look at the iconic villain, Darth Maul. Naturally, fans are having strong reactions to the creepy image, which is sure to haunt at least one or two persons' dreams tonight.
"Mods are asleep post smooth Maul," @SeattleSloth_ wrote. You can take a look at the bizarre image below, but do so at your own risk!
Mods are asleep post smooth Maul pic.twitter.com/IDhZDA2YXM— Tony Sloth's Pro Skater ™️ (@SeattleSloth_) March 24, 2021
But wait... there's more! Take a look at the original poster's follow up tweets:
Bro this is a different side bro uts a different this is sith bro this isnt jedi different side this will not give you anxiety just try it I swear bro just suck on it please bro this is sit this is sith not jedi jedi is more mental bro this is going to relax you there are differe pic.twitter.com/0hLKajNhsE— Tony Sloth's Pro Skater ™️ (@SeattleSloth_) March 24, 2021
Many people have jumped in the comments to express their extreme emotions after being subjected to such a harrowing image. You can view some of the hilarious replies below...
Can't Unsee It
Look Away
I don't like this. pic.twitter.com/4du7dhN6s0— ConflictFrogs (@TheBarnicleBill) March 24, 2021
WHY?!
Oh good. My Smooth Yoda has a friend. pic.twitter.com/D4cFVPE2Co— Matt Cox (@pop_primer) March 24, 2021
Where's the Lie?
My guy looks like a behelit pic.twitter.com/oFoMg7oL1w— Dom.com (@DomoKun135) March 24, 2021
Eerie
Move Over, Cat Lawyer
"Can you hear me, sith lord? It's a filter my assistant is trying to turn off. I'm ready to proceed if you are. I assure you, I am not silky smooth…"— Ben T (@NoRights) March 24, 2021
Please and Thank You
this one can go back into the Disney vault now thanks https://t.co/wj4F23OHax— Solar Distancer (@myster_eez) March 24, 2021
Laughing Through Tears
Smooth Maul? Never heard of him. https://t.co/MyS75opx94 pic.twitter.com/PqazajGwrQ— GET duTHIRTY BRO! (@itszachagain) March 25, 2021
Changing Lives
some personal news: I've joined Mudvayne https://t.co/PxZyr4cESf— Yeet Takeshi (@alex_navarro) March 24, 2021
Just Remember
My head:— Dimas Haq -weeb artist ✨ (@dimas_addinhaq) March 24, 2021
smooth maul is not real
