Smooth Maul Taking Over Twitter, Horrifying Star Wars Fans

Star Wars fans are always cooking up some fun shenanigans on social media, and today is no exception. Twitter user @SeattleSloth_ decided to give the fandom some nightmares with "Smooth Maul," a bizarre look at the iconic villain, Darth Maul. Naturally, fans are having strong reactions to the creepy image, which is sure to haunt at least one or two persons' dreams tonight.

"Mods are asleep post smooth Maul," @SeattleSloth_ wrote. You can take a look at the bizarre image below, but do so at your own risk!

Mods are asleep post smooth Maul pic.twitter.com/IDhZDA2YXM — Tony Sloth's Pro Skater ™️ (@SeattleSloth_) March 24, 2021

But wait... there's more! Take a look at the original poster's follow up tweets:

Bro this is a different side bro uts a different this is sith bro this isnt jedi different side this will not give you anxiety just try it I swear bro just suck on it please bro this is sit this is sith not jedi jedi is more mental bro this is going to relax you there are differe pic.twitter.com/0hLKajNhsE — Tony Sloth's Pro Skater ™️ (@SeattleSloth_) March 24, 2021

Many people have jumped in the comments to express their extreme emotions after being subjected to such a harrowing image. You can view some of the hilarious replies below...