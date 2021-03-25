Smooth Maul Taking Over Twitter, Horrifying Star Wars Fans

By Jamie Jirak

Star Wars fans are always cooking up some fun shenanigans on social media, and today is no exception. Twitter user @SeattleSloth_ decided to give the fandom some nightmares with "Smooth Maul," a bizarre look at the iconic villain, Darth Maul. Naturally, fans are having strong reactions to the creepy image, which is sure to haunt at least one or two persons' dreams tonight.

"Mods are asleep post smooth Maul," @SeattleSloth_ wrote. You can take a look at the bizarre image below, but do so at your own risk!

But wait... there's more! Take a look at the original poster's follow up tweets:

Many people have jumped in the comments to express their extreme emotions after being subjected to such a harrowing image. You can view some of the hilarious replies below...

