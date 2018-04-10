The First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Figures Arrive in the Latest Black Series Wave

A new wave of Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series figures have arrived, and three of the Solo: A Star Wars Story figures that were announced back in February are a part of it.

We were lucky enough to get a hands-on look at the figures, and they are everything you would expect from The Black Series line. The Lando figure goes above and beyond though – he really steals the show. Han Solo and an Imperial Range Trooper round out the trio, and you can pre-order them individually via the following links:

• Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars Black Series Range Trooper 6-Inch Action Figure

• Star Wars The Black Series Lando 6-Inch Action Figure

If you’re a collector, you can step up to the Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 16 Case, which includes the following:

• 2 X HAN SOLO

• 1 X LANDO CALRISSIAN

• 2 X IMPERIAL RANGE TROOPER

• 1 X GRAND MOFF TARKIN

• 1 X DEATH STAR SQUAD COMMANDER

• 1 X JAWA

You can take a closer look at each of the figures in the gallery below – including some photos of Han Solo and the new, heavily armored Range Trooper out of their packaging. The figures are fantastic as always but, again, Lando is the must-have figure as far as we’re concerned. That having been said, I just couldn’t bear to take Lando out of the package. Fortunately, the official image above says it all.

The Qi’ra figure is the only holdout from the Solo: A Star Wars Story Black Series figure lineup that we previewed earlier this year. Hopefully, that figure will be added in the coming days. We’re looking forward to that one – it features a spot-on likeness of Emilia Clarke.

In related news, Hasbro’s Kessel Run Millennium Falcon from Solo: A Star Wars Story just became available to order for $99.99 with free shipping. The official description is available below, and you can check out our hands-on review right here.

“Make the KESSEL RUN in less than 12 parsecs with the MILLENNIUM FALCON! Relive the adventure and imagine flying through every obstacle like ace pilot HAN SOLO with speed and action. Fans will experience flashing lights and sounds as they pretend to race along KESSEL RUN. Press the button to pretend that the iconic starship kicks in to hyperdrive with lights and sounds. Press the button a second time for accelerated lights and sounds as well as activate the rumble pack vibrations! Push the button a third time to pretend that your ship picks up even more speed and watch the panels pop off before rumbling to the finish line! Comes with an exclusive 3.75-inch scale HAN SOLO figure and removable mini ship. Both the figure and mini ship are FORCE LINK 2.0 enabled, with phrases and sounds activated by the wearable technology, sold separately. Includes 1 vehicle (with removable mini ship) and 1 figure. Requires 3 AA batteries, included.”

