Is Boba Fett in the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Super Bowl Trailer?

After director changes, leaks, and a ton of speculation, the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted during Super Bowl 52 and with it came the answer many fans have been waiting for: is Boba Fett in the trailer?

Unfortunately for fans the best-known bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett did not appear in the first trailer for the upcoming film.

The lack of Boba Fett in the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer may be a bit of a surprise for fans. It had previously been speculated that Fett would appear in the film. Giving Fett a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story is something that made a lot of sense for the overall story given what we already know about Fett and Han’s relationship from the original Star Wars trilogy as well as what we know about the upcoming standalone. In Solo, Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) will be messing around in the rather unsavory underworld of the Star Wars universe. That means hanging out alongside crooks, gangsters, smugglers, and bounty hunters — which is exactly where you’d expect to find the one and only Boba Fett.

Another hint that Fett would be involved in the story is that none of the announced cast of the film had been announced as villains for the film. Thandie Newton was announced as a member of the Empire, but even as the main villain, it’s rare in any of the Star Wars films for there to be only one villain. There are almost always other antagonists that the heroes have to contend with — antagonists that are sometimes more difficult to deal with than the primary big bad. Newton’s character might be a more direct threat for Han and his friends while other antagonists (like Fett) could have provided a more broad concern.

However, the lack of Fett in the Solo trailer may serve to reignite talk of a standalone film focused on the bounty hunter. Rumors of a Boba Fett movie have circulated since 2013 when director Josh Trank was reportedly developing the project as part of the spinoff plans from Lucasfilm. However, Trank parted ways with Lucasfilm in 2015 and reports have indicated that Lucasfilm is looking to develop an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff. Perhaps Fett’s absence from the Solo trailer are an indication that the dream of a Fett standalone film are still alive, somewhere in that galaxy far, far away.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.