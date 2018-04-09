‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Characters We’re Most Excited to See, Ranked

The upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters in less than two months, with a new trailer debuting this past weekend to excite fans and tease the origins of the legendary scoundrel. Audiences know from the title alone that the film will depict the early adventures of Han Solo, while we’ll also get to meet a variety of all-new characters from the pilot’s past.

With each casting announcement that Lucasfilm released, fans’ excitement for the film grew, not only with the reveals of new actors embracing iconic characters, but also learning that new actors and actresses would get to debut in the film with compelling new characters to enrich the Star Wars galaxy.

8) Enfys Nest

Little is known about the mysterious Enfys Nest, which both has us excited and trepid about the character’s debut.

Understandably, scenes of Han Solo squaring off against the character place Enfys as the antagonist, yet it’s unclear just how large of a role the character will have in the movie. Given that the Empire’s presence is largely felt in the film, the character might be nothing more than a Boba Fett copycat that merely helps a bigger bad track down Solo, or Enfys could end up bring the primary antagonist.

Whether the character’s role is large or small, we just want to know where to get that helmet.

7) Val

Following the initial reports that Thandie Newton had joined the film, some fans predicted that actress could be playing Sana, Han Solo’s first wife, but now that we know her character is named “Val” — and knowing Lucasfilm’s strict canon guidelines, that theory appears to be debunked.

What we do know about Val is that she’s a member of Becket’s gang who doesn’t immediately fall for Solo’s charm the way other characters do, positioning her to have a dynamic similar to that of the early friendship between the pilot and Leia Organa. We also know that Val can be quite handy with a gun, possibly resulting in her being far more capable than Solo himself.

6) L3-37

Between C-3PO, R2-D2, and BB-8, the bar was set pretty high in the Skywalker Saga for lovable droids, making it seem like an impossible task to become as enamored with a droid, yet Rogue One‘s K-2SO proved that theory wrong, setting the stage for Solo‘s L3-37.

One of the unique elements about the character is that she is “self-modified,” co-writer Jon Kasdan revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “The idea is that she’s sort of a mutt, if you will, of various parts of different kinds of droids who has improved upon herself.”

Played by Phoebe-Waller Bridge, the character has some big metal shoes to fill, but we have hope that L3-37 could become a standout character.

5) Beckett

Woody Harrelson’s Beckett could ultimately end up being one of the most important figures in Han’s history, with the actor having previously teased that his role helps educate the burgeoning smuggler in criminal ways. Despite showing Han the ropes, Harrelson is hesitant to call Beckett a “mentor.”

“I don’t know if mentor is really the right word, you know,” Harrelson shared with ComicBook.com. “I’m a criminal who he gets to know, and I guess, probably, I do have some influence on him. But I’m a criminal.”

The trailers for the film hint at that connection between the two characters, with the partnership being born out of Beckett’s need for a good pilot, even if he’s reluctant to take Han under his wing.

4) Qi’ra

Other than possibly Chewbacca, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra appears to have the most history with Han Solo, as she spends time with him not only growing up, but also reconnects with him later in life.

“She has a couple of guises, but essentially she is just fighting to stay alive,” Clarke shared with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “If you’ve got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment, you kind of know the glamor is hiding a few rough roads.”

Far from being a damsel in distress and not quite a femme fatale, Qi’ra could prove to be the thing Han is most anxious of: someone who knows more than he does.

3) Han Solo

Harrison Ford’s performance as Han Solo has helped make the character one of the most iconic smooth-talking criminals in all of cinema history, with audiences relishing every opportunity to see the character on screen. From comic books to TV series to video games, fans relish every appearance of the scoundrel, yet with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the mantle, it’s unclear at this point how his portrayal compares to Ford’s.

“I think the main thing that’s different is that the Han we meet in this film is more of an idealist, he has certain dreams that he follows, and we watch how it affects him as those dreams meet new realities, realities that are harder and more challenging than he’d expected,” Ehrenreich noted of the character to Entertainment Weekly.

While some reports confirm an acting coach was brought in to help the actor become the iconic character while his co-stars praise his eventual performance, Solo himself is the character we’re cautiously optimistic to see in the film.

2) Chewbacca

No matter what the medium and no matter who is under the suit, one thing Star Wars fans can agree on is you can never get enough Chewbacca.

Solo might be the character featured in the film’s title, but as evidenced by the movie’s trailers, we can expect to see plenty of the beloved Wookiee in a variety of situations.

In the most recent trailer, audiences learned that the character is 190 years old throughout the course of this film, which came as a surprise reveal to even lifelong fans. With this being only one piece of information getting confirmation in Solo, the upcoming spinoff is sure to feature many more fun and exciting moments for Chewie, who has never gotten to take center stage in any previous appearances.

1) Lando Calrissian

In the original trilogy of Star Wars films, Lando Calrissian only got to be in a handful of scenes, yet that didn’t stop Billy Dee Williams’ character from easily become a fan-favorite. One of the disappointments that came from both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi is that, while we were able to learn about the futures of Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker, there were no updates to Lando, either in the form of an appearance or even a passing mention of his fate.

The announcement that Donald Glover would embody the smooth-talking gambler in his early years elated fans, as the actor seemed like the perfect fit for the role. The character has been underrepresented throughout the history of Star Wars, but it looks like Solo could change everything we know about the character and offer him his rightful place alongside the rest of the saga’s greatest characters.

Honorable Mention: Therm Scissorpunch

Very little is known about the alien that goes by the name “Therm Scissorpunch,” though the character has already become some fans’ favorite new character based on its name alone.

The character appeared in a commercial promoting Denny’s upcoming Solo-themed menu alongside a dozen other exciting alien creatures. The diner is also celebrating the film by offering collectible trading cards, which alerted fans to the character’s hilarious name, despite the big question being whether the character’s name is spoken out loud.

On the one hand, the character could become this film’s porgs, taking over the internet and becoming a beloved creature, but on the other hand, Therm could end up being this film’s Constable Zuvio, who was prominently featured in The Force Awakens marketing materials yet barely appeared in the finished film.

Whatever Therm’s role might be in the film, their name alone hints that Solo might be the silliest and most fun entry into the saga.