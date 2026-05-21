The Mandalorian & Grogu’s Post-Credits Scene Choice Was the Right Call for Star Wars’ Future

The Mandalorian and Grogu brings Star Wars back to theaters after seven years, and it makes the right choice with regards to a post-credits scene. It’s been a long, difficult path back to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker proved a disappointing end to a divisive sequel trilogy, and the franchise has struggled to get it right since then. It pivoted (too hard) into the streaming era after the launch of Disney+, and a slew of cancelled films have been left along the way.

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Now that it is finally pivoting back towards movies, you’d be forgiven for wondering if The Mandalorian and Grogu has a post-credits scene to set up the future. This isn’t something Star Wars movies have previously done, but we have seen it on Disney+: The Mandalorian Season 2 finale had an after-credits tag teasing The Book of Boba Fett, and that show had one revealing Cobb Vanth’s survival, so is there precedent for it within the Mandoverse. However, The Mandalorian and Grogu does not have an end-credits stinger (though it’s worth sticking around for the music and to appreciate everyone who worked on the movie), and that’s for the best.

Star Wars Doesn’t Need Post-Credits Scenes

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

The movie could quite easily have had a tag with Din Djarin and Grogu themselves. This might’ve worked if it were just an adorable Baby Yoda gag, because you can never have too much Grogu, but it’s also not necessary. It’s clear they will have further adventures together, but there is also no certainty around their on-screen future. It remains to be seen how the movie performs at the box office, and so while we could get The Mandalorian & Grogu 2, or perhaps even a switch back to a TV series if it bombs, there’s no need at this stage to tease anything.

Really, I find that post-credits scenes have become too ubiquitous in franchise filmmaking quite generally after the rise of the MCU, but Star Wars in particular is better off avoiding them. It further differentiates it from its Disney stablemate, but Lucasfilm is also a studio that shouldn’t be making any promises. After so many cancelled or stalled projects, there’s not much it could guarantee paying off, with the only options if it were to tie into another project being something from Ahsoka Season 2 or Star Wars: Starfighter, both of which have been filmed and will be released in 2027.

Neither would make sense for The Mandalorian & Grogu. The movie has ties to the Imperial Remnant, and Zeb will appear in Ahsoka Season 2, but that’s as far as the connections go (that we know of), and having him appear in a post-credits scene to set up a Disney+ show would’ve been groan-worthy. Likewise, when Lucasfilm does eventually unveil the first look at Starfighter, it’ll be an event in its own right. The movie is designed to stand apart from everything else, which is much easier if there’s no credits scene for it in another movie.

Star Wars has long needed to get back to basics. The Mandalorian & Grogu might not be a dazzling return to form, but it is a fun, standalone adventure flick that anyone can come in and enjoy. Starfighter promises to be bigger and better, but it’s again not something that’s going to be bogged down by decades of lore. It can’t get too ahead of itself, and so it’s much better off without a post-credits scene. Leave that to Marvel, and just focus on one Star War at a time.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is now playing in theaters.

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