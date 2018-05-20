Chewbacca Sits Courtside At Cavs – Celtics NBA Playoff Game

Apparently, the Kessel Run pays off pretty well, as Chewbacca was able to afford courtside seats for an NBA Playoff game.

During Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Chewbacca was shown sitting in the front row as LeBron James and Kevin Love dominated the court.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course this is a promotion done for Solo: A Star Wars Story, as the movie is set to premiere in theaters in less than a week. In the film, Chewbacca and Han Solo meet for the first time and plunge headfirst into the criminal underworld of smuggling.

Chewbacca actually has some huge ties to the game, as actor Joonas Suotamo played basketball for Penn State while he attended the university, and also played for the Finnish national team for a few games. He has since retired and inherited the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew.

ComicBook.com jokingly asked Suotamo if he’s ever attempted to dunk in the Chewbacca costume, and the actor revealed that the crew would not play him in basketball. To be fair, going up against a 7-foot-tall Wookiee who played professionally doesn’t sound like a fun time for anyone, especially with the threat of getting arms ripped off with the slim chance of victory.

Though the upcoming movie does feature Han Solo on the marquee, Chewbacca plays a major role in the film. It shows how the two become companions and co-pilots, while giving the Wookiee more time in the spotlight than he’s received in any other Star Wars film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Lawrence Kasdan previously revealed the film functions as a bromance between the future pilots of the Millennium Falcon.

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” said Kasdan. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy.

“Wookiees have so many positive qualities,” Kasdan added. “But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

After tonight’s Cavs-Celtics game, fans can see Chewbacca appear next in Solo: A Star Wars Story, premiering in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to find out more about the 190-year-old Wookiee? Let us know in the comments!