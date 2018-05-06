Paul Bettany’s Dryden Vos Stars in New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ TV Spot

With the next Star Wars spinoff movie set to come out at the end of the month, Lucasfilm is revealing more key details about Han Solo‘s heist.

The new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story offers a new glimpse at the film’s villain, the intimidating gangster known as Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Check it out in the player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bettany first appeared in the most recent trailer, showing his character’s temper as he cut through some of the artifacts that lined his fancy club. He utilizes a weapon with a red energy blade similar to what’s used by the Praetorian Guard in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so we’ll likely find out if there’s any connection when the new film comes out.

The actor spoke about playing Dryden Vos last year while speaking with Total Film, teasing how his character plays into the film’s plot.

“It’s Han Solo’s story, and of course his story would be a caper,” said Bettany. “On one level it’s a gangster movie. That’s really interesting, because it’s within the canon but really different. It’s f*cking Han Solo!”

Bettany revealed some intriguing details about his new character all while geeking out at the same time.

“Suddenly, I’m an intergalactic gangster and I’m walking down some stairs and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I’m like… [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn’t had since I was first on a film set – I was a little boy doing the best job in the world,” Bettany said.

A new photo from the film’s set showed Dryden Vos standing among his collection of artifacts, which surprisingly revealed a set of Mandalorian armor on display in the background.

As established in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Mandalorians are very prideful and consider their armor to be an important extension of self. Sabine Wren uses hers to express her artistic abilities.

That Dryden Vos has obtained a set is interesting, as the offended Mandalorian probably wouldn’t rest until they got revenge for the transgression. But who knows, maybe it’s a relic of a past life he’s since left behind?

We’ll find out when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited for the new Star Wars spinoff movie? Be sure to let us know in the comments section!