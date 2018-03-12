‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Funko Leak Reveals Jon Favreau’s Character Name

Even though we finally got our first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story, there’s still a lot about the new movie that’s shrouded in mystery.

Fans saw a brief shot of a mysterious new alien with multiple arms piloting some sort of vessel, and Ron Howard later revealed the character’s voice actor to be none other than Jon Favreau. It marks the first appearance in the Star Wars galaxy for the director of Iron Man and the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And though little else is known about the character at this point, the packaging for new Funko POP! Vinyl figures recently made their way online, revealing the name of Favreau’s character in the new Star Wars spinoff.

#starwars #soloastarwarsstory spoiler of all 11 upcoming commons!

238 Han Solo

239 Chewbacca

240 Lando Calrissian

241 Qu’Ra

242 Tobias Beckett

243 Val

244 Rio Durant (name reveal)

245 L3-37

246 Range Trooper

247 Enfys Nest (name confirmation of @yak_face info)

248 Mudtrooper pic.twitter.com/nv9o1cSjXR — MTFBWY (@MayTheFunkoBWY) March 7, 2018

Turns out the name of Favreau’s multi-armed alien is Rio Durant, named after the Spanish word for “river” and the Finals MVP of the Golden State Warriors. Well, probably not, but that’s the best we can come up with.

Favreau ignited speculation of his character when he tweeted a photo of Rio Durant, and it was later confirmed that the director was indeed providing the voice for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Another interesting tidbit seems to be the confirmation of the villain’s name from the new movie.

After promo art surfaced with the name “Enfys Nest” and an artistic rendering of a helmet from one of the characters in the trailers, it was widely assumed that would be the name of the mysterious villain from the Han Solo spinoff.

We received a request to remove the image since it has not been officially revealed in any channels, but the Funko packaging seems to indicate that Enfys Nest is indeed the character’s name. How prominent a role will they play in the film? That remains to be seen, but it’s substantial enough to be featured as a Funko POP! figure, so it’s a safe bet that they will have a sizable impact.

We’re likely to learn more about Solo: A Star Wars Story in the coming weeks as we get closer and closer to the film’s release date. Lucasfilm should be announcing the on-sale date for their merchandise tying in to the new movie sometime soon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th, 2018.