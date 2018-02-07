Han and Lando’s Relationship is Complicated in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

In the original Star Wars trilogy, Han Solo and Lando Calrissian could best be classified as “frenemies.” While they got along alright, betrayal would pop up when it’s convenient, though moral compasses always won out.

Fans will finally get to see how that relationship began in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will reveal how the two met and how ownership of the Millennium Falcon changed hands.

When asked if the two immediately hit it off, Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich was apprehensive to reveal any key details during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“That’s very hard to answer without giving things away, but I will say that their relationship is many different things. As it is when you see them in the originals,” said Ehrenreich, adding that “I think they have very different styles.”

A new photo showed Donald Glover‘s Lando sitting at a gambling table playing a card game alongside a two-headed alien, and fans immediately speculated if it was a game of sabacc. Glover confirmed as much.

“Yeah, we are playing a game of sabacc. A lot of it, you know?” said Glover.

But whether that particular game is the fateful moment where Han wins possession of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy remains to be seen, as Glover teased.

“We are getting a taste of that. How good is Lando? How good is Han?”

Glover previously said at the TCA winter press tour last month that he was excited to be able to film the movie.

“I remember going on set one of the first times, he’s like, ‘Yeah, I wanna follow you on to the Millennium Falcon and then do this thing.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ Which I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool! As a fan, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s a really exciting thing.’

“I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie, but I don’t know,” Glover continued. “For me, anyway it was a dream. It was really cool. … Man, it was such a blast! The Millennium Falcon is beautiful. It’s a beautiful piece of architecture. Flying that is really fun.”

One interesting aspect of the new Solo trailer has to do with the Falcon’s appearance, with the trademark fork being filled in to a single, solid point.

“I wonder what that could be?” said director Ron Howard. “You’ll have to see. The Falcon is a character in the movie, without a doubt. That machine is a defining factor in Han’s future. Every aspect of this movie moves, shifts, and transforms in very interesting and yet plausible ways.”

We’ll find out when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.