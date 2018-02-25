‘Star Wars’ Fan Created the Perfect but Spoilery Opening for ‘Solo’

As the release date of Solo: A Star Wars Story looms closer, fans are eager to discover exactly how it approaches the iconic smuggler’s life. In the meantime, one fan has imagined that transition in a pretty amusing way.

Reddit user SushiShishkebab recently shared their fan-made opening for Solo, which you can check out in the video above. The video immediately opens with Han getting killed by Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens, before a record scratch and freeze frame kick in. From there, a piece of narration declares “Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation,” before kicking into The Who’s “Baba O’ Riley”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this opening – particularly, having to relive Han’s death – is a little macabre, the “Record Scratch” meme does fit pretty well in this case. There also is a pretty good chance that the opening to Solo will have some sort of unpredictable quality to it, as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story already bucked tradition by not including an opening crawl. And with Solo already being regarded as the funniest Star Wars entry yet, this sort of opening certainly wouldn’t feel out of place.

As of now, it’s safe to assume that Harrison Ford won’t be making an appearance in Solo, even through reusing footage from past films. But the iconic actor did have a role in the film’s production, offering advice to star Alden Ehrenreich.

“[He said] ‘Tell them I told you everything you needed to know, and that you can’t tell anyone.’” Ehrenreich explained during a recent interview. “I gotta stick to my orders from the man himself.”

“What [Ford] did so beautifully for Alden was he talked a lot about what he remembered when he first read Star Wars, and what George had done with Han.” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy echoed. “Who the character was and the conversations he had for so many years with George about how that character developed. He gave Alden that kind of insight which was invaluable. There were several times in the course of making the movie where Alden would actually recount some of the things that Harrison had pointed out. I think that was really, really helpful to him.”

Fans will get to see Ford’s role in the film — hopefully with less lightsaber impaling — when Solo lands in theaters on May 25th.