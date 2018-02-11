New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Poster Revealed

About a week ago, Star Wars fans got their first look at the cast of characters in Solo: A Star Wars Story. And now, a new poster brings the ensemble together.

A photo of the poster was recently shared on Reddit, by user Austin5235. The poster, which you can check out below, follows the same sort of aesthetic as the previous character posters, but with an array of characters brought together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster provides uses similar shots of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Q’ira (Emilia Clarke), and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), which were seen in the original character posters. But it also provides a new look at Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who fans have gotten brief glimpses of during the trailer.

Beckett is perhaps one of the biggest enigmas within Solo, with the smuggler functioning as both a criminal and a sort of parental figure to the young protagonist.

“I don’t know if ‘mentor’ is really the right word, you know,” Harrelson shared with ComicBook.com last year. “I’m a criminal who he gets to know, and I guess, probably, I do have some influence on him. But I’m a criminal.”

The film is set to introduce quite a few new components into the Star Wars universe, including the very idea of L3-37. As Solo co-writer Jon Kasdan recently revealed, the droid actually creates and modifies herself using an array of different parts.

“She’s a complete individual in the galaxy,” Kasdan explained. “We wanted to have it be a completely different kind of droid than you’ve ever seen in the movies. And we definitely wanted it to be a female. We thought it was more than time for that.”

Fans can see Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s entire slate of characters unite when the film premieres in theaters on May 25th.