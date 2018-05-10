‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Clip Introduces Han to the Villain

The newest film in the Star Wars franchise will plunge audiences deep into the criminal underworld of the galaxy far, far away. And in this brand new clip, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) gets up close and personal with the movie’s big bad.

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Han joins a crew to run a heist for the gangster known as Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), after being introduced by his childhood friend Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). You can watch the scene in the video player above.

Previous trailers have indicated Vos isn’t the kind of person you want to cross, given his violent temper. He even warns the crew of the trouble they’ll face if they fail, possibly teasing that he answers to another more dangerous criminal.

Vos is ruthless and insulting in the clip, insulting Han and Qi’Ra’s home world of Corellia.

Bettany has spoken at length about the movie before, sharing enthusiasm for his character.

“It’s Han Solo’s story, and of course his story would be a caper,” said Bettany to Total Film. “On one level it’s a gangster movie. That’s really interesting, because it’s within the canon but really different. It’s f*cking Han Solo!”

While speaking about his time on set, Bettany managed to slip some details about his character Dryden Vos.

“Suddenly, I’m an intergalactic gangster and I’m walking down some stairs and an R2 unit goes by with some champagne, and I’m like… [drops jaw] I had that feeling that I hadn’t had since I was first on a film set – I was a little boy doing the best job in the world,” Bettany said.

It seems inevitable that Vos and Han will clash at some point, possibly affecting the young smuggler and shaping his worldview to be like that of the character we know and love in Star Wars: A New Hope.

“I think this movie is a great adventure story, and it’s a great adventure story that’s kind of a biopic in the way of a fictional character,” Ehrenreich said to Kinowetter. “So you’re watching this story unfold and enjoying the high excitement of that. And then at the same time, there’s more of a focus on character and how he changes, I think, than you typically get in that kind of movie.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters May 25th.

