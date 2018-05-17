Lucasfilm Boss Confirms Interest in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Sequel

Fans were riled up this morning when the president of Lucasfilm seemingly confirmed a Lando Calrissian spinoff was in the works.

But while that was the result of a mistranslation, the corrected quote made it clear that Kathleen Kennedy is keen on the possibility of more movies focused on the younger Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Kennedy was speaking with Premiere Magazine in France when asked about a Lando spinoff, when she said it’s something she’d like to see but is not currently in the works right now.

“We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but this is not news,” Kennedy said. “There are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca.”

The fact that Kennedy seems open to future films focused on the young Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca won’t be surprising to fans once Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters. The movie is presented as the beginning of a franchise, with much more story left to explore before we meet the character in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Even Jonathan Kasdan, the film’s co-writer and die-hard Star Wars aficionado, spoke about his plans for a possible sequel involving bounty hunters, as he tried to include them in the new movie.

“I was trying to get them in the movie, you know, very hard,” Kasdan told ScreenRant. “And I think that if there’s ever another one of these, you’re going to have to either kill me or Bossk will be in it.”

It sounds like the possibility of a series of movies focusing on Han Solo and Chewbacca was long in the works, as cowriter and Star Wars legend Lawrence Kasdan told ComicBook.com last week.

“George [Lucas] and [Kathleen Kennedy] had decided that, as the company went on without George, and Kathy would run it, that part of what they were going to do was continue the Star Wars movies, and they had an idea for a bunch of ’em,” Lawrence said. “When they called me up there, I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m up for a fourth Star Wars movie,’ and they said, ‘Well, what if it was Han?’

“And I said, ‘Well, I love Han,’ and they sort of hit my button, you know? I was told that I could do anything I wanted with it, and that was kind of irresistible. It took off from there.”

We’ll see what the future holds for the smugglers.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

