Major New Details About Mysterious ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Villain Enfys Nest

Details about Solo: A Star Wars Story have been very scarce, especially when it comes to the enigmatic villain known as Enfys Nest.

The masked scoundrel has been rumored to either a bounty hunter or a rival smuggler, but other than brief glimpses in the trailer we’ve not known much… until now, that is. A new report is backed up by promo material that reveals the character will actually be played by a woman, making Enfys Nest one of the few major villains in a Star Wars movie to be a female.

The information comes from French promo material for the movie, which translates to say:

Enfys Nest, an extremely dangerous marauder, has quickly forged an infamous reputation for herself and her gang of pirates – the Cloud Riders.

We know the Cloud Riders come from the old Star Wars comics which are no longer in continuity, but little else about the character.

This latest rumor also comes from a tip posted by Star Wars News Net, in which their source suggests the character’s future involvement in Solo: A Star Wars Story sequels.

“Enfys Nest is a female. It is not a big role, but it is important. She (the actress) worked closely with Woody Harrelson. She is signed for two more movies, presumably Solo sequels,” the report from SWNNstates.

The same post also suggests Nest will not be the main film in the movie, but will play a major role in the film’s first act similar to that of Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Though it remains to be seen if this holds true, this information indicates that another major antagonist will be featured in Solo: A Star Wars Story. It might be someone we’ve yet to see, such as an Imperial officer or some other criminal. Or it could be a character we know will be in the movie, such as Woody Harrelson’s Beckett or Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra. It could also be Paul Bettany’s mysterious character, or even a surprise in the form of Jabba the Hutt.

Maybe the movie will go all Baby Driver on viewers and make it a vengeful heist-crew member, such as Thandie Newton’s visibly cranky character. In fact, we can really only count out three characters at most: Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, and Han Solo himself.

Hopefully we find out more when that rumored trailer finally releases as we get closer to the film’s debut at Cannes.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

